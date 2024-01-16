Falcons interview Bill Belichick for head coaching role originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Atlanta Falcons have completed an interview with former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, the team announced Monday night.

Belichick, who called the shots in New England for 24 seasons, mutually agreed to part ways with the Patriots last week after two consecutive seasons under .500. Jerod Mayo was promoted from within to fill the vacancy in Foxboro.

With 17 division titles and six Super Bowls claimed during his time with the Patriots, Belichick will be one of the NFL's most desired coaching free agents this offseason.

The Falcons also announced that they had completed interviews with five other head coaching candidates:

Baltimore Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald

Baltimore Ravens Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Coach Anthony Weaver

Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan

San Francisco 49ers Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks

Carolina Panthers Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero

Atlanta finished with a disappointing 7-10 record this past season, but its roster is promising. With a young, promising offensive core of running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Drake London, and tight end Kyle Pitts, the team could be just a quarterback away from making some noise next season.

Over the 2023 season, the Falcons -- and more specifically former head coach Arthur Smith -- were judged for some questionable personnel calls, notably using running back Tyler Allgeier over Robinson, and not using Pitts or London to their fullest ability. Atlanta's defense also struggled, allowing the 11th-most points with 373. The team also ranked 17th in sacks with just 42, and 19th in tackles with 706. Surprisingly, the Falcons found a way to force turnovers, tied for third in interceptions with 19 and ranking second in forced fumbles with 22.

With a promising offense already built, Belichick would be able to come in and do what he does best -- develop a top-level defense. Combining the two -- if able to find a quality quarterback -- Belichick's coaching could have the Falcons in playoff contention in no time.