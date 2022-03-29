Atlanta Falcons take Georgia football star in latest NFL mock draft

Georgia fans will enjoy this recent NFL mock draft prepared by Falcons Wire of USA TODAY Sports.

In Matt Urben’s mock draft, the Falcons begin to rebuild their franchise next month now that quarterback Matt Ryan is in Indianapolis.

Urben projects Atlanta to select Liberty quarterback Malik Willis at No. 8 to be Ryan’s replacement.

And to provide Willis with some firepower around him, Georgia wide receiver George Pickens joins the Falcons’ draft class with the No. 43 overall pick in the second round.

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Pickens’ college stats are deceptive. He finished his career with 90 receptions for 1,347 yards, and 14 touchdowns, but he is more talented than his numbers show. A large portion of his career at Georgia was filled with inconsistent quarterback play and injuries.

Via Urben of Falcons Wire: