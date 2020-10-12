Atlanta Falcons fire special teams coach Ben Kotwica

This could have easily happened after the gaffe on the onside kick that cost the Atlanta Falcons the game against the Dallas Cowboys. The firing of special teams coach Ben Kotwica can’t be a surprise. It is only a wonder why the departed Dan Quinn hadn’t done it.

The player who shielded teammates from the ball, No. 87, is tight end Jaeden Graham. A Yale education may get you a lot of knowledge but not football common sense. Graham is still with the team

Per AJC.com

Jeff Ulbrich has been named defensive coordinator, Bernie Parmalee the new special teams coordinator and Will Harriger, the new running backs coach.

Ulbrich takes over for Raheem Morris, who was promoted to interim head coach after the firing of head coach Dan Quinn on Sunday.

Ulbrich was calling the defense on first and second downs and Morris was calling the third down defenses.