Atlanta Falcons fire head coach Arthur Smith after three seasons

The Atlanta Falcons announced the dismissal of its head coach, Arthur Smith, late Sunday night.

The team posted the news on Twitter late Sunday night after the Falcons’ season came to an end with a loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Atlanta Falcons have dismissed Arthur Smith as the team’s head coach following a meeting tonight in Atlanta with Falcons Owner and Chairman, Arthur M. Blank, and the team’s CEO, Rich McKay https://t.co/Qrjuq4klH4 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 8, 2024

The decision was followed by a meeting with Falcons Owner and Chairman, Arthur M. Blank, and the team’s CEO, Rich McKay.

“Decisions like this are never easy and they never feel good,” said Blank. “We have profound respect for Coach Smith and appreciate all the hard work and dedication he has put into the Falcons over the last three years. He has been part of building a good culture in our football team, but the results on the field have not met our expectations. After significant thought and reflection, we have determined the best way forward for our team is new leadership in the head coaching position.”

Smith became the Falcons’ coach in January of 2021 and led the team for three seasons.

During his time as head coach, the Falcons finished 7-10 in each of his three seasons. He completed his tenure in Atlanta with an overall record of 21-30.

A press release from the Falcons stated that the search for a new head coach of the Falcons will begin immediately.

