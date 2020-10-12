Atlanta Falcons fire head coach Dan Quinn, GM Thomas Dimitroff
The Falcons fired both head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff following the team’s fifth loss in a row to open the season. The Falcons 0-5 start was the final straw after the team finished with a 7-9 record the previous two seasons. In five and just over a quarter seasons in Atlanta, Quinn went 43-42 in the regular season, with a 3-2 playoff record that included a Super Bowl appearance in 2016. Atlanta is expected to name an interim head coach on Monday. Falcons president and CEO