Advertisement
breaking news:

Falcons fire Arthur Smith after 3 losing seasons in Atlanta

Atlanta Falcons fire Arthur Smith as head coach

Barry Werner
·1 min read
2

After three 7-10 seasons, the Atlanta Falcons told Arthur Smith to split — sorry for the bowling joke — on Sunday night, according to multiple reports.

The firing of Smith came after Atlanta gave up the final 31 points of the game in a 48-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Smith was 7-10 in each season and never seemed to get the Falcons any traction in the weak NFC South.

Smith’s final act as head coach was to yell and curse at New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen. Smith was upset the Saints scored a touchdown late in the game while appearing to be in victory formation.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire