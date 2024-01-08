Atlanta Falcons fire Arthur Smith as head coach

After three 7-10 seasons, the Atlanta Falcons told Arthur Smith to split — sorry for the bowling joke — on Sunday night, according to multiple reports.

The firing of Smith came after Atlanta gave up the final 31 points of the game in a 48-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Smith was 7-10 in each season and never seemed to get the Falcons any traction in the weak NFC South.

The Atlanta Falcons have dismissed Arthur Smith as the team’s head coach following a meeting tonight in Atlanta with Falcons Owner and Chairman, Arthur M. Blank, and the team’s CEO, Rich McKay https://t.co/Qrjuq4klH4 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 8, 2024

The Falcons used a top-10 pick on an offensive weapon in each year with Arthur Smith, selecting TE Kyle Pitts at No. 4 in 2021, Drake London at No. 8 in 2022, and Bijan Robinson at No. 8 in 2023. Atlanta finished with a 7-10 record each season. https://t.co/yUEBFke7Dr pic.twitter.com/XkB67Rvlad — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2024

Smith’s final act as head coach was to yell and curse at New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen. Smith was upset the Saints scored a touchdown late in the game while appearing to be in victory formation.

