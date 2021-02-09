How will the Atlanta Falcons fare in 2021?

Not many are predicting the Atlanta Falcons to be a factor in 2021. After posting a record of 4-12 in 2020 and hiring a new head coach and general manager, these assumptions seem reasonable at the moment.

With the conclusion of Super Bowl LV, the dawn of another NFL season awaits. Falcons fans are hoping for different results next year but that’s not how outsiders currently see it. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Atlanta’s 2021 Super Bowl odds are +6,000. This is quite a difference from last year when the Falcons opened up with top-10 Super Bowl odds.

These low projections are also represented in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Power Rankings, where Atlanta is projected to finish as the 22nd-ranked team in 2021.

Neither DraftKings nor ESPN are showing respect to the now-defending Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers, slating Tampa Bay at third and fourth respectively.

The Falcons don’t have much to complain about after missing the playoffs for a third-straight year. If Atlanta wants to improve on these odds, the team will need to have a productive offseason.

