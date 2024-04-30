Atlanta Falcons exercise Kyle Pitts' fifth-year option

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons have exercised tight end Kyle Pitts’ fifth-year option.

Pitts, who was selected in the first round (fourth overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Florida, will remain under contract through 2025. In his first three seasons, Pitts has tallied 149 receptions for

2,049 yards (13.8 avg.) and six touchdowns in 44 games (40 starts). His 13.8 yards per reception are tied (George Kittle) for the league lead among tight ends since entering the league in 2021.

As a rookie in 2021, the 6-foot-6, 247-pound tight end earned Pro Bowl honors after setting a franchise record for the most receiving yards by a rookie, regardless of position, with 1,026 yards on 68 receptions.

He joined Pro Football Hall of Famer, Mike Ditka (1,076 yards in 1961) as the only rookie tight end to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in NFL history.