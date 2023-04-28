Atlanta Falcons draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2023 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Atlanta Falcons:
Round 1 (No. 8 overall) — Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas: Widely regarded as the best back since Saquon Barkley in 2018, he instantly becomes the linchpin of a 27th-ranked offense in 2022. And remember, HC Arthur Smith was highly reliant on RB Derrick Henry in his former post as offensive coordinator of the Titans. Robinson should also take a lot of pressure off seocnd-year QB Desmond Ridder. A three-down back with speed – Robinson clocked a 4.46 40 at the combine while showing off velvety soft hands – had more than 3,300 yards from scrimmage over the past two seasons (while averaging 6.7 yards per touch). Draft tracker
Round 2 (44)
Round 3 (75)
Round 4 (110, from Titans)
Round 4 (113)
Round 7 (224, from Raiders)
Round 7 (225)
Atlanta Falcons' last five top draft picks:
2022 (No. 8 overall): Drake London, WR, USC
2021 (No. 4 overall): Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
2020 (No. 16 overall): A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
2019 (No. 14 overall): Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College
2018 (No. 26 overall): Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
