Atlanta Falcons draft Georgia DL Zion Logue

The Atlanta Falcons have drafted Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Zion Logue with the No. 197 pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft. Logue is the eighth Georgia Bulldog to be selected in the draft.

Logue will have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot for the Falcons. Logue is the third Georgia Bulldog that the Falcons have drafted in the past three NFL drafts. The Falcons have not spent much draft capital on former Bulldogs.

Zion Logue brings run-stuffing ability to the NFL. Logue is not a fantastic pass rusher (1.5 career sacks), but has been part of some great defenses over the years.

Logue, who recorded a Pro Football Focus grade of 71.2 last season, is physical at the point of attack. Logue has played in 44 games over the past three years at Georgia, recording 17 quarterback hurries.

The Falcons have made defensive line (and quarterback!) a priority in the 2024 NFL draft. Atlanta has drafted three defensive tackles in Clemson’s Ruke Orhorhoro, Oregon’s Brandon Dorlus and now Georgia’s Zion Logue.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire