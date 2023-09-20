Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 game

The Detroit Lions (1-1) lick their wounds and return home against the undefeated Atlanta Falcons (2-0) in a Sunday game at Ford Field.

After shocking the world by beating the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 1, the Lions were sent down to earth with a 37-31 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks at home. Jared Goff threw his first interception in 384 pass attempts.

The Falcons have been powered by rookie Bijan Robinson, who had 124 yards in a 25-24 win over the Green Bay Packers. Second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder continues to find his footing as he threw for 237 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the game.

Will the veteran be able to rebound? Or will the rising stars shine brighter?

PROP TALK: These are the best prop bets for NFL games this week

Lions vs. Falcons odds, moneyline, over/under

The Lions are favorites to defeat the Falcons, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Spread: Lions (-3)

Moneyline: Lions (-165); Falcons (+140)

Over/under: 46.5

Not interested in this game? Our guide to the NFL betting odds, picks and spreads has you covered with Thursday Night Football odds, Sunday Night Football odds and/or Monday Night Football odds.

If you’re new to sports betting, don’t worry. We have tips for beginners on how to place bet online. And USA TODAY readers can claim exclusive promos and bonus codes with the online sportsbooks and sports betting sites.

Sep 17, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) reacts on the bench against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Which NFL teams can survive 0-2 start? Ranking all nine by playoff viability

NFL Week 3 odds, predictions and picks

49ers vs. Giants | Ravens vs. Colts | Browns vs. Titans | Lions vs. Falcons | Packers vs. Saints | Jaguars vs. Texans | Dolphins vs. Broncos | Vikings vs. Chargers | Jets vs. Patriots | Commanders vs. Bills | Seahawks vs. Panthers | Cardinals vs. Cowboys | Chiefs vs. Bears | Raiders vs. Steelers | Buccaneers vs. Eagles | Bengals vs. Rams

Lorenzo Reyes: Lions 28, Falcons 23

I like the Lions here a lot as a comeback candidate, in large part, because of their ability to move the ball and score some points. The Falcons pulled off a nice upset but I think they’re still a touch unproven and just don’t see Atlanta outscoring this Detroit offense.

Tyler Dragon: Lions 24, Falcons 17

Bijan Robinson is an early offensive rookie of the year candidate. He has 255 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in his first two NFL games. But the Lions lost their home opener last week and will be motivated not to lose two in a row in Detroit.

Victoria Hernandez: Lions 24, Falcons 20

Jared Goff got that interception out of his system in a game against a hungry Seahawks team. The Lions have more experience and are at home, which will give Atlanta its first hiccup of the season.

Jordan Mendoza: Lions 28, Falcons 24

Despite last week’s loss, there’s no reason for concern with Detroit’s offense. Its defense will need to step up against a Falcons team that is gritty themselves, as they showed they can grind out a win. Desmond Ridder is a promising quarterback, but he gets outplayed by Jared Goff.

NFL power rankings Week 3: Saints, Steelers tick up after 'Monday Night Football' wins

NFL salaries: These are the highest paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions: Game predictions, picks, odds