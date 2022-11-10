Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers: Time, schedule, live stream, TV channel for Week 10

The Atlanta Falcons will look to move into first place in the NFC South, at least temporarily, Thursday night when they kick off Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers.

The Falcons (4-5) are currently tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an underwhelming division race. However, Atlanta got a jolt on offense last week with the return of running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who scored a pair of touchdowns in a 20-17 loss to the Chargers after missing four games with a knee injury.

The Panthers (2-7) will stick with PJ Walker at quarterback for at least another week. Walker was benched in favor of veteran Baker Mayfield in Sunday's 42-21 loss at Cincinnati, but interim head coach Steve Wilks said earlier in the week he wasn't ready to make a change.

Here's everything you need to know for Thursday:

What time does Falcons at Panthers start?

Kickoff is Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

What TV channel is Falcons at Panthers on?

The game will be shown nationally on Amazon Prime Video, with Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analysis) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline) on the call.

How can I watch Falcons at Panthers online via live stream?

The game will be streamed live on Prime Video. The game can also be streamed via FuboTV and NFL+.

What is the weather forecast for Falcons at Panthers?

Expect scattered showers, wind gusts of 25 mph and temperatures in the low-60s on Thursday in Charlotte.

What are the odds for Falcons at Panthers?

The Falcons are 3-point favorites with the over/under at 44.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

