Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 10 matchup

On the heels of losses, Marcus Mariota's Atlanta Falcons (4-5) travel to Carolina to face Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers (2-7).

The teams played an epic matchup earlier this season when Panthers QB P.J. Walker threw an incredible touchdown pass to D.J. Moore to send the game to overtime, but the Falcons won in the end. Will these teams put on another fireworks show in Week 10? The game kicks off Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Falcons vs. Panthers Week 10 game:

Falcons at Panthers odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Falcons (-2.5)

Moneyline: Falcons (-140); Panthers (+120)

Over/under: 41.5

More odds, injury info for Falcons vs. Panthers

Lorenzo Reyes: Falcons 21, Panthers 20

After starting the season hot, covering their first six, the Falcons have regressed to the mean. They failed to clear the spread in their last three. Home underdogs have been a safe play, and while the Panthers are very much an unreliable play, I think a solid Baker Mayfield in the second half could pressure P.J. Walker to step up.

Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore hauls in the game-tying, 62-yard touchdown in the final seconds in a Week 8 matchup against the Falcons. He finished the game with six receptions for 152 yards.

Safid Deen: Falcons 24, Panthers 17

I’d like to see the Panthers avenge their overtime loss in Atlanta from two weeks ago, but Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson is back from injury. Give me the Falcons.

Lance Pugmire: Falcons 24, Panthers 23

One recent thriller deserves another as the teams reconvene on Thursday night following an overtime rollercoaster two weeks ago.

