Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers odds, picks and predictions

STORY: It ends a string of 40 drawings that produced no winners and pushed the top prize into record territory.The ticket holder, whose identity was not disclosed, has a choice of taking a lump sum of $997.6 million cash or receiving the full amount in 29 annual payments.Store owner Joseph Chahayed told Reuters he hopes the winner was "somebody from Altadena", and that most people who bought tickets from him were local.Chahayed was seen being congratulated by local neighbors and customers as he receives $1 million for selling the winning ticket, but he said he'll be back at work the next day."Six o'clock in the morning. I love my work."