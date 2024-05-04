Atlanta Falcons’ best sleeper pick: Casey Washington, WR, Illinois

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris spent most of their draft pressers trying to explain the whole Kirk Cousins/Michael Penix Jr. situation, but they were eager to talk about the addition of Illinois receiver Casey Washington when the subject came around.

“39 and a half inch vertical – prototype, size, speed,” Fontenot said of Washington. “He has measurables. He has traits. We spent time with him. We love the makeup. Plays with a chip on his shoulder. He’s a competitor. We know he’ll be able to contribute in other areas as well.”

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Washington, who was somehow not invited to the scouting combine, went to Atlanta with the 187th pick in the sixth round. What did Atlanta like about Washington that they didn’t already have? Well, Washington is a big, vertical receiver who has an especially good grasp of corner and fade routes — the kinds of things that take cornerbacks where they don’t necessarily want to go against a big, fast dude.

Last season, Washington caught four passes of 20 or more air yards on just nine targets for 165 yards and a touchdown. Target share may be an issue in the regular season, but if Penix is throwing the ball in the preseason, Washington should put on a show.

Illinois (and now Falcons) receiver Casey Washington: 49 catches last season, 10 explosive plays. 6'2", 200-pound vertical receiver who can be a real problem for defenses on fade balls. Atlanta got this one right. pic.twitter.com/Xm9G7T9o3m — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) April 28, 2024

