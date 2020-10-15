Atlanta Falcons beat reporter passes away

Matt Urben

On Thursday, it was announced that ESPN’s Atlanta Falcons beat reporter, Vaughn McClure, passed away at the age of 48 in his Atlanta home.

McClure was one of the most reputable and respected journalists in the industry and truly will be missed by many Falcons fans.  He joined ESPN’s NFL coverage team in 2013 after spending six years with the Chicago tribune.

The Falcons’ Twitter account released the following statement.



