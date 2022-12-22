Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup

The Baltimore Ravens (9-5) seek to rebound from a rough divisional loss when they host the Atlanta Falcons (5-9) in Week 16. They might have quarterback Lamar Jackson back after he missed two games due to a knee injury.

The Falcons have had their own questions at quarterback as head coach Arthur Smith opted to play rookie Desmond Ridder in Week 15, which resulted in the team's third straight loss.

Both teams still have playoff hopes =and will be fighting to improve their chances of a trip to the postseason.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Week 16 Falcons vs. Ravens game:

Falcons at Ravens odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Ravens (-7)

Moneyline: Ravens (-340); Falcons (+270)

Over/under: 35.5

Safid Deen: Ravens 17, Falcons 13

It’s been an offensive struggle for Baltimore without Lamar Jackson, as the Ravens have averaged 9.6 points in their last three games and lost the AFC North lead to the Bengals last week. They’ll muster up enough points and rely on their defense to beat the Falcons.

Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) celebrates with holder Jordan Stout (11) after kicking a field goal during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Victoria Hernandez: Ravens 20, Falcons 10

The Ravens aren't going to let last week happen again. They scored a meager field goal in a loss to the Browns. If they do, in fact, get Lamar Jackson back, this should be a fairly easy win to shake off the dust over the lowly Falcons.

Jaylon Thompson: Falcons 17, Ravens 14

Will Lamar Jackson play this week? It is on the wish list of Ravens fans just ahead of Christmas with the playoffs in the balance. The Falcons also need a win to keep their slim NFC South hopes alive. Atlanta pulls the upset behind rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder and a Younghoe Koo game-winning field goal.

