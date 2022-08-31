Atlanta Falcons awarded two players off of waivers

The Atlanta Falcons put in two waiver claims following the NFL’s Tuesday roster cut deadline and according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the team was awarded both players.

Defensive lineman Matt Dickerson and offensive tackle Chuma Edoga will each be joining the team.

It was also reported Wednesday afternoon that the Falcons intend to sign RB Caleb Huntley to their 16-man practice squad. Check back soon to see which other players Atlanta adds to the practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire