Atlanta Falcons announce open practice events

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Due to ongoing construction at IBM Performance Field, the Atlanta Falcons are unable to host fans onsite throughout the 2024 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp and will instead host fans at offsite locations for two open practices.

The first will take place at Seckinger High School in Buford on Saturday, July 27, as a part of the NFL’s Training Camp Back Together Weekend. The free practice will mark the Falcons’ return to a local high school for the first time since a 2016 practice at Grayson High School.

The second will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, August 2. Tickets for the practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be only $5 with proceeds benefitting support of medical programs and treatment services at Emory Healthcare, the official team healthcare provider of the Atlanta Falcons.

This year’s accommodations are a one-year pause only due to the construction footprint and the Falcons look forward to welcoming fans back to Flowery Branch in 2025.

More information including times, parking and how to secure tickets for this year’s two offsite practices will be announced at a later date.