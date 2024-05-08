Atlanta Falcons announce grants for high school girl's flag football

Atlanta, Ga. – May 7, 2024 – Today, the Atlanta Falcons announce that 42 high schools across Georgia will receive grants from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation to launch girls’ flag football programs, solidifying the dedication to growing the sport of girls' flag football in high schools. The list of Georgia high schools receiving grants in 2024 can be found here.

As part of that commitment, the Falcons are hosting the Atlanta Falcons High School Showcase in partnership with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and the Women’s Flag Finals Championship Game on May 9-10 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Two hundred young women will have the opportunity to demonstrate their skills in front of NAIA, NJCAA coaches and NCAA representatives, offering them a potential pathway to pursue their passion at the collegiate level.

In 2018, the Falcons initiated a pilot program for girls' flag football with 19 high schools in Gwinnett County, with the primary objective of affording young women the opportunity to engage actively in the sport. Following a successful inaugural season, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) sanctioned girls' flag football as an official high school sport in December 2019, making Georgia the fourth state to do so. Presently, 265 high schools throughout Georgia have integrated girls' flag football into their athletic programs. This monumental progression has opened doors for countless student-athletes, empowering them to pursue their passion for the sport and strive for excellence at the collegiate level and beyond. The Atlanta Falcons also announced that 20 high schools across Alabama and 12 high schools across Montana will receive grants from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation to launch girls’ flag football programs.