Atlanta Falcons announce 2024-25 schedule which includes four primetime games

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The National Football League released the 2024 season schedule today with Atlanta opening its season at home on Sept. 8 when it takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

For the fourth season, WAGA-TV (FOX 5 Atlanta) will serve as the club's television broadcast partner. FOX 5 will locally broadcast 10 of the Falcons regular-season games in addition to Atlanta’s three preseason games.

Sports Radio 92.9 The Game will serve as the Falcons radio broadcast partner for the 2024 season. All 20 Falcons games (preseason and regular season) can be heard on 92.9 The Game with Wes Durham and Dave Archer calling the action.

This season, the Falcons have a total of four primetime games – two Monday Night Football games (Week 2 at Philadelphia and Week 15 at Las Vegas), one Thursday Night Football game (Week 5 versus Tampa Bay) and one Sunday Night Football game (Week 3 versus Kansas City). The club’s four regular-season primetime games mark its most in a season since 2017 when the club had five.

2024 Regular Season Schedule

Wk.

Date

Opponent

Location

Time

TV

1

Sept. 8

Pittsburgh Steelers

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

1 p.m.

FOX 5

2

Sept. 16

at Philadelphia Eagles

Lincoln Financial Field

8:15 p.m.

ESPN

3

Sept. 22

Kansas City Chiefs

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

8:20 p.m.

NBC

4

Sept. 29

New Orleans Saints

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

1 p.m.

FOX 5

5

Oct. 3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

8:15 p.m.

Prime Video

6

Oct. 13

at Carolina Panthers

Bank of America Stadium

4:25 p.m.

FOX 5

7

Oct. 20

Seattle Seahawks

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

1 p.m.

FOX 5

8

Oct. 27

at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Raymond James Stadium

1 p.m.

FOX 5

9

Nov. 3

Dallas Cowboys

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

1 p.m.

FOX 5

10

Nov. 10

at New Orleans Saints

Caesars Superdome

1 p.m.

FOX 5

11

Nov. 17

at Denver Broncos

Empower Field at Mile High

4:05 p.m.

FOX 5

12

BYE WEEK

13

Dec. 1

Los Angeles Chargers

SoFi Stadium

1 p.m.

CBS

14

Dec. 8

at Minnesota Vikings

U.S. Bank Stadium

1 p.m.

FOX 5

15

Dec. 16

at Las Vegas Raiders

Allegiant Stadium

8:30 p.m.

ESPN

16

Dec. 22

New York Giants

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

1 p.m.

FOX 5

17

Dec. 28/29

at Washington Commanders

Commanders Field

TBD

TBD

18

TBD

Carolina Panthers

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TBD

TBD

This season, flexible scheduling for Sunday Night Football may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and in the NFL’s discretion during Weeks 11-17; and for Monday Night Football in the NFL’s discretion in Weeks 12-17.

In Week 17, three of five designated matchups will be played on Saturday with the remainder to be played on Sunday. The NFL has designated Falcons at Commanders as one of the five matchups. Specific dates and start times for the designated Week 17 matchups will be determined and announced at a later date during the season.

In Week 18, two games will be played on Saturday (4:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. and 4:25 p.m.) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (8:20 p.m.). Specific dates, start times and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17.

2024 Preseason Schedule

Wk.

Date

Opponent

Location

Time

TV

PS1

Aug. 9

at Miami Dolphins

Hard Rock Stadium

7 p.m.

FOX 5

PS2

Aug. 17

at Baltimore Ravens

M&T Bank Stadium

12 p.m.

FOX 5

PS3

Aug. 23

Jacksonville Jaguars

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

7 p.m.

FOX 5