Atlanta Falcons announce 2024-25 schedule which includes four primetime games
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The National Football League released the 2024 season schedule today with Atlanta opening its season at home on Sept. 8 when it takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
For the fourth season, WAGA-TV (FOX 5 Atlanta) will serve as the club's television broadcast partner. FOX 5 will locally broadcast 10 of the Falcons regular-season games in addition to Atlanta’s three preseason games.
Sports Radio 92.9 The Game will serve as the Falcons radio broadcast partner for the 2024 season. All 20 Falcons games (preseason and regular season) can be heard on 92.9 The Game with Wes Durham and Dave Archer calling the action.
This season, the Falcons have a total of four primetime games – two Monday Night Football games (Week 2 at Philadelphia and Week 15 at Las Vegas), one Thursday Night Football game (Week 5 versus Tampa Bay) and one Sunday Night Football game (Week 3 versus Kansas City). The club’s four regular-season primetime games mark its most in a season since 2017 when the club had five.
2024 Regular Season Schedule
Wk.
Date
Opponent
Location
Time
TV
1
Sept. 8
Pittsburgh Steelers
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
1 p.m.
FOX 5
2
Sept. 16
Lincoln Financial Field
8:15 p.m.
ESPN
3
Sept. 22
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
8:20 p.m.
NBC
4
Sept. 29
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
1 p.m.
FOX 5
5
Oct. 3
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
8:15 p.m.
Prime Video
6
Oct. 13
Bank of America Stadium
4:25 p.m.
FOX 5
7
Oct. 20
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
1 p.m.
FOX 5
8
Oct. 27
at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Raymond James Stadium
1 p.m.
FOX 5
9
Nov. 3
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
1 p.m.
FOX 5
10
Nov. 10
at New Orleans Saints
Caesars Superdome
1 p.m.
FOX 5
11
Nov. 17
Empower Field at Mile High
4:05 p.m.
FOX 5
12
BYE WEEK
13
Dec. 1
SoFi Stadium
1 p.m.
CBS
14
Dec. 8
U.S. Bank Stadium
1 p.m.
FOX 5
15
Dec. 16
Allegiant Stadium
8:30 p.m.
ESPN
16
Dec. 22
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
1 p.m.
FOX 5
17
Dec. 28/29
Commanders Field
TBD
TBD
18
TBD
Carolina Panthers
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
TBD
TBD
This season, flexible scheduling for Sunday Night Football may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and in the NFL’s discretion during Weeks 11-17; and for Monday Night Football in the NFL’s discretion in Weeks 12-17.
In Week 17, three of five designated matchups will be played on Saturday with the remainder to be played on Sunday. The NFL has designated Falcons at Commanders as one of the five matchups. Specific dates and start times for the designated Week 17 matchups will be determined and announced at a later date during the season.
In Week 18, two games will be played on Saturday (4:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. and 4:25 p.m.) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (8:20 p.m.). Specific dates, start times and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17.
2024 Preseason Schedule
Wk.
Date
Opponent
Location
Time
TV
PS1
Aug. 9
Hard Rock Stadium
7 p.m.
FOX 5
PS2
Aug. 17
M&T Bank Stadium
12 p.m.
FOX 5
PS3
Aug. 23
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
7 p.m.
FOX 5