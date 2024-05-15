Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule to be released Wednesday night

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 22: A detail of a Atlanta Falcons helmet on the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

ATLANTA - The NFL is planning to release the week-to-week schedules for the 2024 season at 8 p.m. ET on May 15.

Until then, we won't know who the Atlanta Falcons will play first, but we do know their opponents for the season. They will play each team from the NFC East and AFC West, as well as the 2023 third-place teams from the NFC North, NFC West, and AFC North, according to The Falcons Wire.

They will also play their NFC South division rivals twice, once on the road and once at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.

Here is the list of their opponents for 2024:

HOME

ROAD

According to the Still Curtain, it is believed that the first game of the season for the Atlanta Falcons will be against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Jordan Schultz with Bleacher Report says that the Falcons will play the Eagles for ESPN's Monday Night Football game during Week 2.

Sources: The #Eagles will have their home-opener at Lincoln Financial

Field in Week 2 on ESPN's Monday Night Football against the #Falcons. 💥



New ESPN analyst Jason Kelce will be on the pregame show. 🍻



Philly opens the season in Brazil against the Packers. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/GWwza7yXpe — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 15, 2024

The team is p[laying a third-place schedule in 2024 and will play just 5 games against teams that made the postseason last year. That includes two games against the Buccaneers. They have a favorable-looking road schedule, except for the game against the Eagles. However, their home games are a bit more difficult, according to the experts.

The Falcons finished 7-10 in 2023, which led to head coach Arthur Smith being fired after three straight losing seasons.

Former Los Angeles defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is the new head coach, and former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is the new leader of the offense.