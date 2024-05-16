Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule released

Atlanta Falcons helmet sits on top of a equipment box during an NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Indianapolis Colts on December 24, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta,GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Atlanta Falcons fans are pumped as the 2024 NFL weekly schedule is released. This will be the first season for the Dirty Birds under the leadership of much-anticipated head coach Raheem Morris and seasoned quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Of the 18 regular season games beginning on Sept. 5, the Falcons will be at home for half. Atlanta also will air 10 games on FOX 5 Atlanta, the Home of the Atlanta Falcons.

The full NFL weekly schedule was released at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Here's a look at the full Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule:

Pittsburgh Steelers in Atlanta - Week 1

Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. on FOX NFL Sunday - Though the Steelers lead the overall series, home games in Atlanta are competitive and highly anticipated.

Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles - Week 2

Sept. 16 at 8:15 p.m. on Monday Night Football | ESPN - Games against the Eagles in Philadelphia are often challenging, with the Eagles having a strong home-field advantage.

Kansas City Chiefs in Atlanta - Week 3

Sept. 22 at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday Night Football | NBC - The meetings between the Falcons and Chiefs have been infrequent due to being in different conferences, but the Chiefs have been dominant in recent matchups.

New Orleans Saints in Atlanta - Week 4

Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. on FOX NFL Sunday - The Saints are the Falcons' most intense rival, with both teams vying for dominance in the NFC South.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Atlanta - Week 5

Oct. 3 at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday Night Football - Another NFC South divisional opponent, matchups against the Buccaneers are known for their intensity and unpredictability.

Falcons at Carolina Panthers - Week 6

Oct. 13 at 4:25 p.m. on FOX NFL Sunday - Despite being away games, the Falcons often perform well against the Panthers, continuing their divisional rivalry.

Seattle Seahawks in Atlanta - Week 7

Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. on FOX NFL Sunday - The Falcons have faced tough games against the Seahawks, but often put up a strong fight at home.

Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Week 8

Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. on FOX NFL Sunday - Similar to home games, away games at Tampa Bay are hard-fought, with both teams battling for divisional standings.

Dallas Cowboys in Atlanta - Week 9

Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. on FOX NFL Sunday - The Cowboys have historically been one of the NFL's most successful franchises and have a competitive edge in the overall series.

Falcons at New Orleans Saints - Week 10

Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. on FOX NFL Sunday - Road games against the Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome are heated contests, and this rivalry is one of the oldest in the NFC South.

Falcons at Denver Broncos - Week 11

Nov. 17 at 4:25 p.m. on FOX 5 NFL Sunday - Playing in the high altitude of Denver provides an extra challenge for visiting teams, including the Falcons. The Falcons take week 12 off.

Los Angeles Chargers in Atlanta - Week 13

Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. on CBS - As non-conference opponents, games are infrequent and competitive, but the Chargers have sometimes pulled off victories in Atlanta.

Falcons at Minnesota Vikings - Week 14

Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. on FOX NFL Sunday - Historically, the Falcons have struggled in Minnesota but have enjoyed some close and high-scoring games.

Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders - Week 15

Dec. 16 at 8:40 p.m. on Monday Night Football | ESPN - The Falcons have had success against the Raiders on the road, despite the infrequency of these matchups due to being in different conferences.

New York Giants in Atlanta - Week 16

Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. on FOX NFL Sunday - The Falcons have historically performed well against the Giants at home, with several memorable wins.

Falcons at Washington Commanders - Week 17

TBD - While not a traditional rivalry, games against Washington have been competitive, with both teams looking to secure wins against NFC opponents.

Carolina Panthers in Atlanta - Week 18

TBD - The Falcons usually have a strong record at home against the Panthers and share a divisional rivalry with them in the NFC South.

And of course, throughout the 2024 season, FOX 5 Atlanta will provide special reports and behind-the-scenes looks at the Atlanta Falcons. Stay tuned for FOX 5, the official home of the Falcons.

Raheem Morris takes the reins of the Falcons for 2024 season

The arrival of Raheem Morris as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons has ushered in an air of anticipation for the 2024 NFL season. Morris, taking charge of a team with a storied past and an ardent fan base, carries the weight of expectation as he aims to construct a new chapter of success in Atlanta’s football annals. Known for his defensive prowess and leadership qualities, Morris steps into a role that is both a homecoming and a challenge, as the Falcons seek to soar back into the upper echelons of the league.

Morris' connection with the Falcons is not a novel one; his prior tenure as an assistant coach with the team left an indelible mark. His familiarity with the organizational culture and understanding of the Atlanta market provides him with a unique advantage. This isn't just another coaching gig for Morris; it's a heartfelt mission to rejuvenate a team he knows intimately.

Expectations are particularly high for the Falcons' defense under Morris' guidance. His defensive acumen, coupled with a knack for crafting resilient units, is anticipated to lead to marked improvements on this side of the ball. A tenacious defense, after all, has historically been a cornerstone for teams marching deep into the postseason. Atlanta's faithful are eager to see Morris transform the team's potential into a formidable and strategic defensive machine.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 05: Head coach Raheem Morris poses for the media after he is introduced as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 05, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Raheem Morris has garnered recognition for his capacity to develop players, particularly young talent. The expectation is that under his mentorship, the Falcons' youthful roster will blossom. This growth will be pivotal, as the franchise looks not just for temporary fixes but for sustainable success. Empowering the next generation of Falcons stars is paramount in the eyes of both the front office and the fans.

Morris’ leadership style is often lauded for its authenticity and motivational qualities. The Falcons' locker room anticipates a revitalizing jolt as Morris takes charge, with hopes that his energy will translate into a culture of winning. A shared belief in the vision set forth by their new head coach could create a rallying point for players and coaches alike—an intangible, yet critical, element in the pursuit of victory.

The NFC South is a division known for its unpredictability and competition. With Morris at the helm, the Falcons are expected to become a more formidable opponent within the division. Rivalries with the likes of the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, among others, will test the mettle of Morris' squad, and his strategic acumen during these matchups will be under scrutiny.

Beyond the X's and O's, there's a palpable hope that Morris will strengthen the Falcons' ties with the Atlanta community. In an era where the relationship between a team and its city is paramount, Morris is seen as someone who can champion community engagement and fan involvement, enhancing the team’s presence beyond just Sundays on the field.

Kirk Cousins: Falcons locker room change

After a spellbinding offseason move that rippled through the NFL, Kirk Cousins’ signing with the Atlanta Falcons has shifted the landscape for the 2024 season. This seismic change comes at a time when the Falcons’ fanbase, famished for success, looks to the horizon with renewed optimism. Cousins, a veteran signal-caller, known for his reliability and experience, is poised to don the Falcons’ red and black with one objective: to spearhead a campaign that brings prominence back to Atlanta.

Entering the 2024 season, Cousins brings with him a wealth of NFL expertise. His career, marked by impressive statistical benchmarks and a steady hand at the helm, has garnered respect league-wide. His reputation as a durable and consistent quarterback presents the Falcons with a dependable leader—a stark necessity for a team longing to regain its competitive edge.

Kirk’s acumen in reading defenses and making strategic throws aligns well with the Falcons' playmaking philosophy. His joining signals a potential shift towards a more aerial-centric offense. With Cousins under center, the Falcons could likely open up their playbook, potentially exploiting downfield opportunities with greater frequency and precision. This quarterback change suggests a simmering intent to blend Cousins' persistent accuracy with the raw talents of the roster’s emerging playmakers.

FLOWERY BRANCH, GEORGIA - MAY 14: Quarterback Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during OTA offseason workouts at the Atlanta Falcons training facility on May 14, 2024 in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The synergy between Cousins and the Falcons' coaching staff, led by the head coach’s offensive-minded approach, will be crucial. The coaches expect Cousins to translate playbook complexities into tangible on-field execution—a transition that prior quarterbacks have navigated with varying degrees of success. A harmonious partnership here could mean the difference between a season that meets expectations and one that leaves questions unanswered.

Expectations are not solely pinned on Cousins’ shoulders; the dynamics within the locker room may just be as vital. A paramount task for the veteran will be to galvanize the team, to cultivate a culture of triumph and tenacity. As a seasoned leader, Kirk’s influence on younger players and his ability to foster an environment of collective progress will contribute substantially to the team's morale and unity.

The arrival of Kirk Cousins has rekindled hope among the Falcon faithful. Season ticket sales have seen a noticeable uptick, with the fanbase eager to witness a resurrection of their football fortunes. The expectation is clear—deliver victories and playoff appearances. Such is the fervor that even the slightest hint of success could reignite the spark at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.