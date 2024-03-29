Atlanta Falcons 2024 offseason workout dates announced

While the 2024 NFL season doesn’t begin until September, most of the work is done long before Week 1 arrives. The Atlanta Falcons have a new head coach in Raheem Morris, which makes this year’s offseason training program more important than usual.

The team must install new offensive and defensive systems while integrating a new starting quarterback. This will require a little extra work and the offseason is where it all starts. On Friday, the NFL announced the offseason workout dates for each team, including the Falcons.

As you can see below, Atlanta’s offseason program kicks off on April 2 (dates are subject to change):

First Day: April 2

Voluntary Minicamp: April 22-24

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 13-14, May 16, May 20-21, May 23, June 3-4, June 6

Mandatory Minicamp: June 10-12

In other Falcons news, the team will reportedly host Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. on a pre-draft visit. Atlanta currently holds the eighth and 43rd overall picks in the 2024 NFL draft.

While quarterback is an option, most expect the team to address the cornerback and edge-rusher positions early in the draft. Day 1 of the draft officially begins on April 25.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire