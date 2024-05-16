Atlanta Falcons 2024 NFL regular-season schedule
After weeks of anticipation, the NFL released the official 2024 regular-season schedule on Wednesday evening. The Atlanta Falcons are slated to start the year at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers and former head coach Arthur Smith in Week 1.
In Week 2, the team will head to Philadelphia for a prime-time matchup against the Eagles on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Check out Atlanta’s complete 2024 schedule below:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (ET)
1
Sept. 8
vs.
Pittsburgh Steelers
1 p.m.
2
Sept. 16
at
8:15 p.m.
3
Sept. 22
vs.
8:20 p.m.
4
Sept. 29
vs.
1 p.m.
5
Oct. 3
vs.
8:15 p.m.
6
Oct. 13
at
4:25 p.m.
7
Oct. 20
vs.
1 p.m.
8
Oct. 27
at
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 p.m.
9
Nov. 3
vs.
1 p.m.
10
Nov. 10
at
New Orleans Saints
1 p.m.
11
Nov. 17
at
4:05 p.m.
12
BYE.
13
Dec. 1
vs.
1 p.m.
14
Dec. 8
at
1 p.m.
15
Dec.16
at
8:40 p.m.
16
Dec. 22
vs.
1 p.m.
17
Jan. 28/29
at
TBD
18
TBD
vs.
Carolina Panthers
TBD