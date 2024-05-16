Advertisement
Atlanta Falcons 2024 NFL regular-season schedule

matt urben
·1 min read

After weeks of anticipation, the NFL released the official 2024 regular-season schedule on Wednesday evening. The Atlanta Falcons are slated to start the year at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers and former head coach Arthur Smith in Week 1.

In Week 2, the team will head to Philadelphia for a prime-time matchup against the Eagles on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Check out Atlanta’s complete 2024 schedule below:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (ET)

1

Sept. 8

vs.

Pittsburgh Steelers

1 p.m.

2

Sept. 16

at

Philadelphia Eagles*

8:15 p.m.

3

Sept. 22

vs.

Kansas City Chiefs*

8:20 p.m.

4

Sept. 29

vs.

New Orleans Saints

1 p.m.

5

Oct. 3

vs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers*

8:15 p.m.

6

Oct. 13

at

Carolina Panthers

4:25 p.m.

7

Oct. 20

vs.

Seattle Seahawks

1 p.m.

8

Oct. 27

at

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1 p.m.

9

Nov. 3

vs.

Dallas Cowboys

1 p.m.

10

Nov. 10

at

New Orleans Saints

1 p.m.

11

Nov. 17

at

Denver Broncos

4:05 p.m.

12

BYE.

13

Dec. 1

vs.

Los Angeles Chargers

1 p.m.

14

Dec. 8

at

Minnesota Vikings

1 p.m.

15

Dec.16

at

Las Vegas Raiders*

8:40 p.m.

16

Dec. 22

vs.

New York Giants

1 p.m.

17

Jan. 28/29

at

Washington Commanders

TBD

18

TBD

vs.

Carolina Panthers

TBD

