Atlanta Falcons 2024 NFL regular-season schedule

After weeks of anticipation, the NFL released the official 2024 regular-season schedule on Wednesday evening. The Atlanta Falcons are slated to start the year at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers and former head coach Arthur Smith in Week 1.

In Week 2, the team will head to Philadelphia for a prime-time matchup against the Eagles on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Check out Atlanta’s complete 2024 schedule below:

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire