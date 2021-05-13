Breaking News:

Full 2021 NFL schedule released: Check out the matchups all 18 weeks

Atlanta Falcons 2021 NFL schedule

Here is the 2021 NFL schedule for the Atlanta Falcons. Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 2: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 3: @ New York Giants Week 4: vs. Washington. Week 5: vs. New York Jets (London) Week 6: Bye Week 7: @ Miami Dolphins Week 8: vs. Carolina Panthers. Week 9: @ New Orleans Saints Week 10: @ Dallas Cowboys Week 11: vs. New England Patriots Week 12: @ Jacksonville Jaguars Week 13: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Week 14: @ Carolina Panthers Week 15: @ San Francisco 49ers Week 16: vs. Detroit Lions Week 17: @ Buffalo Bills Week 18: vs. New Orleans Saints

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 NFL schedule: How to watch Philadelphia Eagles' schedule release

    The full 2021 schedule for all 32 NFL teams will be released Wednesday night. Heres how to watch and find out the Philadelphia Eagles' 2021 breakdown.

  • Carolina Panthers 2021 schedule released, includes Cam Newton’s return to Charlotte

    It will be the first time former Panthers quarterback has played at Bank of America Stadium since September 12, 2019.

  • Falcons open as favorites for Week 1 matchup against the Eagles

    The Falcons open as favorites in their Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

  • Carolina Panthers 2021 NFL schedule

    Here is the 2021 NFL schedule for the Carolina Panthers. Week 1: vs. New York Jets Week 2: vs. New Orleans Saints Week 3: @ Houston Texans Week 4: @ Dallas Cowboys. Week 5: vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 6: vs. Minnesota Vikings Week 7: @ New York Giants Week 8: @ Atlanta Falcons. Week 9: vs. New England Patriots Week 10: @ Arizona Cardinals Week 11: vs. Washington Week 12: @ Miami Dolphins Week 13: Bye. Week 14: vs. Atlanta Falcons Week 15: @ Buffalo Bills Week 16: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 17: @ New Orleans Saints Week 18: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • New Orleans Saints 2021 NFL schedule

    Here is the 2021 NFL schedule for the New Orleans Saints. Week 1: vs. Green Bay Packers Week 2: @ Carolina Panthers Week 3: @ New England Patriots Week 4: vs. New York Giants. Week 5: @ Washington Week 6: Bye Week 7: @ Seattle Seahawks Week 8: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Week 9: vs. Atlanta Falcons Week 10: @ Tennessee Titans Week 11: @ Philadelphia Eagles Week 12: vs. Buffalo Bills Week 13: vs. Dallas Cowboys. Week 14: @ New York Jets Week 15: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 16: vs. Miami Dolphins Week 17: vs. Carolina Panthers Week 18: @ Atlanta Falcons

  • Washington Football Team 2021 NFL schedule

    Here is the 2021 NFL schedule for the Washington Football Team. Week 1: vs. Los Angeles Chargers Week 2: vs. New York Giants Week 3: @ Buffalo Bills Week 4: @ Atlanta Falcons. Week 5: vs. New Orleans Saints Week 6: vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 7: @ Green Bay Packers Week 8: @ Denver Broncos. Week 9: Bye Week 10: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 11: @ Carolina Panthers Week 12: vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 13: @ Las Vegas Raiders. Week 14: vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 15: @ Philadelphia Eagles Week 16: @ Dallas Cowboys Week 17: vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 18: @ New York Giants

  • Kansas City Chiefs schedule for the 2021 NFL season

    Here is the 2021 NFL schedule for the Kansas City Chiefs.

  • Tom Brady trolls “America’s Team”

    The Buccaneers open the 2021 season with a banner raising and (hopefully) a barnburner against the Cowboys. Quarterback Tom Brady, however, doesn’t think much of Tampa’s opponent. More accurately, he doesn’t think Tampa’s opponent has lived up to its nickname. “9/9 Can’t come soon enough . . . excited to open against ‘America’s Team,'” Brady [more]

  • Novak Djokovic screams at Italian Open umpire, later apologizes for being 'not nice'

    The world No. 1 unleashed his frustrations on an umpire during a tense moment in an Italian Open match.

  • Clippers lead all the way in 115-96 win over Raptors

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Kawhi Leonard scored 20 points, Paul George added 16 and the Los Angeles Clippers led all the way Tuesday night in a 115-96 win over the Toronto Raptors. Terance Mann also scored 20 points and Ivica Zubac had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who stayed one game ahead of the Denver Nuggets in the race for third place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets hold the tiebreaker, having won two of three against the Clippers.

  • Gabe Rosado on orbital fracture injury

    Having himself dealt with an orbital fracture, boxer Gabe Rosado discusses Billy Joe Saunders’ gruesome injury against Canelo Alvarez.

  • Bobby Portis with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic

    Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks) with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic, 05/11/2021

  • 'Whoops': Bryson DeChambeau forced into costly U-turn after mistakenly jetting home from Wells Fargo

    Bryson DeChambeau is known as “the Scientist” because of his academic approach to the game and so certain was the former quantum physics student of the accuracy of his sums, that he departed this Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina on Friday certain he had missed the cut. Yet when his private jet touched down in his hometown of Dallas, he realised – shock, horror – that his calculations had been wrong. In the three hours he had spent in the air, the wind had created havoc on the Quail Hollow leaderboard. “So yesterday I made triple bogey on the seventh [his 16th] and even though I chipped in at the eighth, I finished with a 74 on two over and thought there’s no way, I’m in 90th with 65 making it,” DeChambeau said. “But by the time I landed I was in 64th or 63rd and I’m like ‘whoops!’ ” Surely the aircraft could have performed a hasty about-turn. “I hoped so, but the problem was that the crew had done their hours, so we had to get a new crew and although we tried we couldn’t work it out, so had to leave it until the early hours,” DeChambeau explained. “I went to bed at 8pm, was up at 1am and I left Dallas at 2.45am, I got here at 6.20am, drove the 30 minutes to the course, put on my clothes in the locker room and headed out. I did get a workout in my gym last night, though.” Well, of course he did, and the exhaustion was worth it as the 27-year-old shot a 68 to move to one under. However, at one stage it seemed as if DeChambeau would take emphatic advantage of his unexpected Saturday tee-time, but he double-bogeyed the 18th.

  • Cam Neely explains how Bruins need to handle Capitals' Tom Wilson in playoffs

    How should the Bruins handle Tom Wilson in their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series versus the Capitals? B's president Cam Neely gives his take.

  • Jorginho’s ridiculous error gives Arsenal halftime lead at Chelsea (video)

    Chelsea's steady metronome went off-kilter early in Wednesday's match between the Blues and Gunners at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

  • Jason Day, dealing with crisis of confidence, says he’ll skip U.S. Open qualifier for corporate day

    The former World No. 1's five-year U.S. Open exemption from winning the 2015 PGA Championship has run out.

  • Anthony Davis, LeBron James troll Spike Lee after Lakers top Knicks

    You know Spike Lee was talking trash when the Knicks were up.

  • Tom Brady pokes fun at Cowboys after Buccaneers' Week 1 game is revealed

    The 2021 NFL schedule is starting to be released, and Tom Brady seems excited about the Buccaneers playing the Cowboys to kick off the new season.

  • First Round Preview: East Division

    Breaking down the Penguins-Islanders and Capitals-Bruins series. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Detroit Lions' 2021 schedule released: Dates, times, TV

    The dates, times and TV for the Detroit Lions' 2021 schedule, which was released on Wednesday.