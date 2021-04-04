Atlanta Falcons 2021 mock draft: April edition

Cam Marino
·8 min read
It’s been a long, slow couple of months, but we’ve finally made it to April and are just a few weeks away from the 2021 NFL draft. I’m going to take a shot at a possible scenario for the Falcons on the big stage.

Round 1, Pick 4: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Not the first time you've seen me mock Lance to the Falcons, right? Every top analyst has recently linked the Falcons with Lance, whether it's Adam Schefter on NFL Live or Chris Mortensen on ESPN, there's clear interest. Lance fits the scheme to a T and is a flawless prospect off the field. NDSU offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl tells me that the Falcons brain trust liked Lance at his pro day. If the 49ers select Alabama QB Mac Jones, unless the Jets shock the world and draft Lance, I'm willing to bet my life savings that the Falcons would nab Trey Lance.

Round 2, Pick 35: OC Josh Myers, Ohio State

Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons have reportedly been in the market for a center. In the last few years, OSU has been running a lot of the wide zone looks that Arthur Smith ran in Tennessee. JK Dobbins and Trey Sermon allowed the team to explore a pure wide zone system due to their excellence in cut ability, whether it be outside or inside through gaps. Myers also has line versatility with experience at guard, most notably the backup guard to Michael Jordan in 2018. The Falcons additionally sent a large contingency to the OSU pro day where Myers measured incredibly well. He didn't participate in drills while recovering from a turf-toe injury that is not expected to be a large detriment to his future. Myers is an explosive blocker that demonstrates exceptional power in inside zone looks. He's also effective as an anchor in pass pro sets. In his introductory press conference, Arthur Smith spoke about how he wanted to have a versatile running scheme between those outside zone/inside zone reads while also having the ability to develop a power/gap scheme between the guards. The signing of Mike Davis speaks to that. He's more of an inside gap runner but also is fluid enough to bounce outside. Myers excels in power sets where he's tasked with stonewalling guys and opening up lanes instead. Terry Fontenot also has a deep history of drafting centers on a traditional basis.

Round 3, Pick 68: Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Scheme wise, Johnson is an exceptional fit for what Dean Pees is looking to do. He played the "HUSKY" position at Indiana which attributes to a versatile defensive back who has the ability to play both safety spots, cornerback and linebacker. Johnson's all-22 tape is impressive. Off the blitz, Johnson demonstrates raw power and frequently generates pressure in the backfield. He also has a pleasant level of range in cover 1 and cover 2. With how much Pees likes to blitz his defensive backs, Johnson is an automatic connection. Despite the addition of Erik Harris, I expect the Falcons to be in the market for a safety. https://twitter.com/IndianaOnBTN/status/1320743267391152129

Round 4, Pick 109: Larry Rountree III, RB, Missouri

Arthur Smith's running back backfield is very specific. History shows that Smith drafts RB prospects that played in similar schemes to his in college. Last year, he nabbed Darrynton Evans who was an exceptional wide-zone running back at App State. This year, it was important for me to scout a deep base of prospects that have experience in multiple formations and schemes, but mostly in the wide-zone. Insert Larry Rountree from Missouri. Rountree's head coach, Eliah Drinkwitz comes directly from the App State Mountaineers after coaching there and brought his system to Missouri. Rountree is a hard-nosed runner with quick feet that allow his athleticism to shine in wide zone looks. Terry Fontenot expressed the importance of drafting prospects with heart. Rountree's tape showed that the kid didn't stop running until there was a zero on the clock. If drafted, I'd expect Rountree to see the ball a lot in the Falcons' rotation.

Round 5, Pick 149: Hunter Long, TE, Boston College

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Similar to the running back room, Arthur Smith puts a high importance on having diversity in his tight ends. In his offense last year, four tight ends had over 250 offensive snaps. Jonnu Smith, his lead tight end, had an offensive snap rate of 69.5%, followed by Geoff Swaim with a 32.9% snap rate, among Anthony Firkser and Mycole Pruitt with similar figures. Hayden Hurst emerges as the Jonnu Smith-type receiving threat, but in the current regime, Atlanta lacks a two-dimensional tight end. Hunter Long is a solid blocker with baseball mitts for hands. Having a two-dimensional tight end on your roster is important for a team who plans on drafting for the future at quarterback. That guy can serve as a check-down safety net but can also step in at H-back and contribute in pass pro. Having a guy like Long would also allow Hurst to be used more as a receiver and less as an inline blocker, opening up a better matchup threat. Importantly to note, in 2006 at UNC, Arthur Smith worked with the offensive line for then-offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti, who is now Boston College's offensive coordinator. Cignetti on Long: “Baller”.

Round 5, Pick 183: Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

On paper, the Falcons' secondary isn't fantastic. They just added Fabian Moreau who has the potential to be a number 2 guy, but with Isaiah Oliver impressing in the slot, there's still a gap in the cornerback room. The Falcons have met with Hall twice and is an effective outside cornerback. Hall's tape shows his impressive ball skills and smooth change of direction ability. Additionally, he's uber-effective in the run game where he displays his non-stop motor running down into the box to disrupt the run. Hall also brings versatility at safety. Hall fits the offseason trend of targeting guys who can play several positions in a pinch. This allows a team to stay out of the mud when a player goes down or isn't performing well.

Round 5, Pick 184: Josh Kaindoh, DE, Florida State

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Athletically, Kaindoh reminds me of Marcus Davenport, a pass rusher that Terry Fontenot and the Saints clamored for in 2018. Kaindoh's build at six-foot-five, 260 pounds is an intriguing compliment to the LEO-type outside linebackers the Falcons have on the roster. Dante Fowler is sticking around for at least this next season, and Jacob Tuiti-Mariner has been training as an outside linebacker. The Falcons recently hired Brian Griffin to be the team's director of coaching operations and was formerly the director of football ops at IMG academy, a prosperous high school sports program. Kaindoh was highly recruited by IMG and attended the academy in the class of 2017. Kaindoh is raw and needs his tools to be put together, but he possesses the necessary tools to succeed as a base end. He has strong arms and a thick frame that will allow him to rely less on his processing.

Round 6, Pick 188: CJ Marable, RB, Coastal Carolina

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

I wrote briefly about Marable in my previous mock draft, and for the sake of reported interest, I'm going to stick with it. Marable offers versatility on the ground, in the air, and on the special teams unit. He was uber-efficient on all three levels at Coastal. As stated previously, he draws comparisons to Boston Scott, a Saints pick with Fontenot on staff. Marable also brings returning ability. On offense, while Marable likely won't see a massive role, he allows Arthur Smith to draw up more "eye-candy" -- a term he utilizes to throw defenses off and make your offense unpredictable. Marable isn't a pure RB, he's a gadget weapon.

Round 6, Pick 220: Shaq Smith, LB, Maryland

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Typically, on the back end of the draft, teams target linebackers with developmental traits, athletic ability and most importantly, day one special teams ability. Former Maryland defensive coordinator Jon Hoke is now the Falcons' secondary coach and had high praise for Shaq Smith last season. In a quote by Hoke in a Sports Illustrated piece, he said this of Smith, "Shaq, he’s been around [multiple positions] and I think it is a little more natural for him. He’s done a great job, he’s another guy that’s been very good, very vocal from a leadership standpoint so I’m encouraged from what I’ve seen so far.” So, in the latter part of the draft, the Falcons grab a special teams body with staff familiarity.

