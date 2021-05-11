Atlanta Dream to have all-Black, all-female broadcast team this season
The Atlanta Dream will have a historic group calling their games this season.
Every Dream home game will be called by an all-female, all-Black broadcast team, the organization announced on Monday night.
LaChina Robinson, Tabitha Turner, Angel Gray and Autumn Johnson will make up the first crew of its kind in Dream history.
“As the Atlanta Dream experiences new beginnings we are extremely excited to announce our new broadcast team for the 2021 season,” co-owner and team president Renee Montgomery said in a statement. “This broadcast team of all women is another positive step in our goal of providing empowerment to the diverse Atlanta community. It’s exciting knowing that moments such as these will create momentum, and we plan to keep that same level of energy moving forward.”
Robinson, an ESPN analyst, will return to the Dream for her 12th season as their primary color analyst. Turner, a former Georgia Tech star, joined the Dream in 2017. Gray served as a color commentator and sideline reporter in 2015 and 2016, and is now returning to the organization. Johnson, who works for the NBA 2K League and the NCAA covering women’s college basketball, will join the team for the first time.
“When Renee called me about coming back to the Dream it was a no-brainer,” Robinson said in a statement. “There is a palpable energy around the WNBA and the city of Atlanta that is undeniable. I’m honored to be a part of what the Dream is building under new leadership in this historic 25th season of the league.”
