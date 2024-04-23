Atlanta Dream sell out season tickets, see record-high demand

ATLANTA - The WNBA season hasn't started yet, but the Atlanta Dream is already seeing an all-time high demand for tickets.

The team announced that it had sold out its season ticket allotment for the upcoming season and had broken its record for single-game tickets in its limited presale.

The Atlanta Dream saw the largest single day of ticket sales on Sunday, with five games already sold out in Gateway Center Arena.

The Dream is the second team in the history of the WNBA to sell out their season ticket allotment. The only other was the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

MORE: Women's basketball fans upset by Atlanta Dream presale restrictions

Tickets for all remaining games will go on sale to the public at 8 a.m. on Thursday. A waitlist for additional season tickets will begin Tuesday at 10 a.m.

"After making the playoffs for the first time in five years last season, our fans have carried that momentum into 2024. Excitement around women's sports, particularly basketball, is at an all-time high and nowhere is that felt more than here in Atlanta," Dream President and COO Morgan Shaw Parker said in a statement. "We’ve continued a record-setting growth trajectory over the past three years under new ownership – both on and off the court – and 2024 is shaping up to be our best season yet."

Due to the demand, the team announced geo-fence restrictions on ticket sales that limited sales to residents of Georgia and surrounding states who enrolled in a presale in order to prevent brokers from buying large quantities of tickets. That decision led to a backlash on social media.

MORE: NFL star Russell Wilson calls for WNBA players to get paid more after Caitlin Clark's rookie salary revealed

Women's basketball has grown by leaps and bounds in popularity over the last few years because of sensational players like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers and Juju Watkins.

Ticket demand and attendance have risen dramatically and a record-breaking 12.3 million tuned in to watch the Iowa-LSU game in the Elite Eight in this year's tournament.

The Atlanta Dream is scheduled to play their first regular season game on May 15 against the Los Angeles Sparks in Long Beach, California.

The first game at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park will be against the Dallas Wings on May 21.

For more information on tickets, visit the Atlanta Dream's website.

