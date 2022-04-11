Atlanta Dream select Rhyne Howard as 2022 WNBA Draft’s No. 1 pick
Rhyne Howard is headed to Atlanta as the No. 1 pick in the draft.
The pick is in and Washington is looking to the future with their third-ever pick at No. 3 overall.
The Atlanta Dream selected Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard from the University of Kentucky with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft.
The Atlanta Dream selected Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard after trading up for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft.
Moments before Rhyne Howard went to Atlanta with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the league is working very hard to help bring Brittney Griner back to the United States. Griner, one of the league’s biggest stars, has been detained in Russia since arriving at a Moscow airport in mid-February. “I want to take a moment to reiterate the WNBA’s support for Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner,” Engelbert said before the draft started.
Nia Clouden, who scored the second most points in Michigan State's womens basketball history, was picked No. 12 overall in round 1 of the WNBA draft.
Cunane ranks sixth in school history in career points (1,855), seventh in double-doubles (34), and fifth in rebounds (986). Jones averaged 8.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last year.
The 2022 WNBA Draft is on Monday. Check out TV info, the full draft order and the top prospects in this years draft class.
Henderson led the Gamecocks with a career-high 26 points in South Carolina’s national championship win over UConn.