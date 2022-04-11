Atlanta Dream select Rhyne Howard as 2022 WNBA Draft’s No. 1 pick

Associated Press

Moments before Rhyne Howard went to Atlanta with the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the league is working very hard to help bring Brittney Griner back to the United States. Griner, one of the league’s biggest stars, has been detained in Russia since arriving at a Moscow airport in mid-February. “I want to take a moment to reiterate the WNBA’s support for Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner,” Engelbert said before the draft started.