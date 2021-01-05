Atlanta Dream players make final push urging Georgians to vote in runoff election

Atlanta Dream players made one final push on Monday to get Georgia residents to vote in Tuesday’s runoff election that will determine which political party controls the United States Senate — a race that involves team co-owner and current Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Though they didn’t specifically tell Georgians who to vote for, the message was clear: Vote.

“There are moments that make or break us. There are moments that challenge us. And there are moments that make history,” Dream players said in a new video shared on social media by More Than A Vote. “And this moment chose us. It was not of our choosing, but we answered. We answered with our voice, we answered with our hearts, we answered with our actions and strength … We’ve already made history, and this runoff is an opportunity to do it again.”

Dream had campaigned against Loeffler

Loeffler was appointed to her Senate seat in December 2019. She is set to face off in the runoff against Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock, who received seven percent more of the vote than she did in the November election.

The Dream have criticized Loeffler for months, starting from when she wrote an open letter to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert slamming the league’s support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The players pushed back hard, a stunning move considering Loeffler owns the team. They even started openly campaigning for Warnock, and wore “Vote Warnock” shirts with other players across the WNBA inside the bubble earlier this season. At one point, the WNBA Player’s Association even called for Engelbert to remove Loeffler as the team’s owner.

Tuesday’s race, along with the other Senate race in the state between Republican David Perdue and Democrat John Ossoff, will determine whether Republicans or Democrats control the Senate when President-elect Joe Biden takes office. Naturally, the races have been receiving tremendous attention and record-setting donations.

The Dream have already made it clear where they stand in the races. Now, they are ready to finally see that change implemented.

“This past year has shown us a lot,” they said in the video. “It’s shown us who we are as a people. But mainly, it has shown us our strength, our resilience and our power. We’re just getting started. “When we all vote on January 5 here in Georgia, let’s show them we did this and we’re a force to be reckoned with. We can create the change that we want to see. The future is female.”

Atlanta Dream players have repeatedly campaigned against team co-owner Kelly Loeffler, who is up against Democrat Raphael Warnock in Tuesday's Senate runoff election. (Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

