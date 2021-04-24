Atlanta Dream to play two preseason games ahead of 2021 WNBA season

The Albany Herald, Ga.
Apr. 24—The Atlanta Dream announced Friday that the WNBA team will participate in a pair of preseason games ahead of the 2021 regular season.

The Dream will welcome the Minnesota Lynx in the first preseason game on Saturday, May 1 at 3 p.m. at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Fans will not be permitted for this game but can follow the action via the Dream's official social media channels — @AtlantaDream on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

The Dream then will head to Washington D.C. to face the Mystics on Wednesday, May 5 at 7 p.m. at Entertainment and Sports Arena.

