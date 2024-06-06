Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard headed to the Olympics

ATLANTA - Rhyne Howard, the standout guard for the Atlanta Dream, is set to compete in the Olympics. Howard will join Team USA's three-on-three basketball women's national team. She becomes the third Atlanta Dream player ever to play in the Olympics and the second to represent Team USA.

This will mark the second Summer Olympics to feature three-on-three basketball, after its successful introduction in 2021, when Team USA took home the gold medal.

This season, Howard has averaged 16.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. The 24-year-old guard previously played for the University of Kentucky, where she led her team to multiple NCAA tournament appearances. She will be the first alumna of the Wildcats' women's basketball program to compete on the Olympic stage.

The women's 3x3 pool round will kick off on July 30, with teams from the United States, France, China, Germany, Canada, Spain, Australia, and Azerbaijan set to compete.