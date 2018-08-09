Atlanta Dream forward Angel McCoughtry to miss rest of season with left knee injury

Atlanta Dream forward Angel McCoughtry will miss the remainder of the season after tearing ligaments in her left knee on Tuesday night, the team announced on Thursday. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

McCoughtry, who was named to the All-Star team this season, went down in the fourth quarter on Tuesday night in the Dream’s win against the Las Vegas Aces while attempting to grab a rebound near the top of the key.

McCoughtry was averaging 16.5 points, six rebounds and three assists so far this season, shooting 42 percent from the field.

“I want to thank all the fans, my coaching staff and teammates for giving me the chance to come back and play for the Dream this season,” McCoughtry said in a release. “I am disappointed with the injury but I believe our team is in good hands. We have a supportive group and a lot of goals to still accomplish. I plan to be there every step of the way to help us reach them. I appreciate everyone and know I will come back stronger than ever.”

The Dream currently holds a 19-10 record and are leading the Eastern Conference after winning 11 of its last 12 games.

Atlanta has just five games left in the regular season, and is currently vying for the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. If it can hold on to the second spot, it will receive a double-bye in the postseason — which would make McCoughtry’s absence a little more manageable.

McCoughtry, who was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2009 WNBA draft, is currently in her ninth season in the league.

“I am devastated for Angel,” coach Nicki Collen said in a release. “Angel is an incredible player but just as important, she has been a good leader and great teammate for us. While I know we have the depth to overcome her loss, we will be excited for her return. I know she will attack her rehab and return better than ever.”

