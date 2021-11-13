Atlanta at Dallas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 14

Atlanta at Dallas How To Watch

Date: Sunday, November 14

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Atlanta (4-4), Dallas (6-2)

Atlanta at Dallas Game Preview

Why Atlanta Will Win

The Falcons might not have a running game, they’re missing star WR Calvin Ridley, and they’re not doing a whole lot on defense, but they’re managing to pull off wins with three in the last four games.

Matt Ryan has cranked up the passing game – Atlanta is 3-0 when he throws for 300 yards – and Dallas can be thrown on. All of a sudden, the Dallas defense has stopped taking the ball away, it’s allowing too many big throws, and now the offensive side is banged up with Ezekiel Elliott trying to push through a knee injury.

Why Dallas Will Win

Do you really thing Dallas will clunk two games in a row?

It’s like it took a week off after getting a week off – resting Dak Prescott against Minnesota to save him for the second half run – and then the offense didn’t get off the bus in a puzzling performance against Denver.

No matter who’s able to go, it starts with a running game that should be able to crank away on the soft Atlanta run defense.

But Dak has to be great, too.

For all of the good things Atlanta has done, it hasn’t exactly faced a who’s who of top flight passers since Week 2 against Tampa Bay. Start with the run, win with the passing game, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Dallas has to start taking the ball away again.

The defense came up with multiple turnovers in each of the first six games, and then … nothing.

Nothing against Minnesota, and nothing against Denver. The team isn’t sharp enough to not win the turnover battle, and it won’t.

Atlanta didn’t give the ball away against New Orleans, but the two it’ll give up this week will matter.

Atlanta at Dallas Prediction, Line

Dallas 27, Atlanta 20

Line: Dallas -8, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

