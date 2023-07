ATLANTA — Aric Almirola will lead the Cup starting lineup to the green flag Sunday night on USA Network.

Fords took eight of the top 10 spots in qualifying Saturday, including the top six.

Qualifying behind Almirola were Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe, Joey Logano, Harrison Burton and Kevin Harvick.

The top Toyota driver was Ty Gibbs, who will start seventh. The top Chevrolet driver was Kyle Larson, who will start eighth.