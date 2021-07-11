Kurt Busch won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the last on the current surface that’s served the track since 1997.

Ahead of next season, the 1.54-mile oval will be repaved as part of a larger reprofiling that also includes increased banking in the turns and a narrower racing surface.

Kyle Busch, Kurt’s younger brother, finished second. Martin Truex Jr. finished third. Alex Bowman finished fourth. Ryan Blaney finished fifth.

POINTS REPORT

Kyle Larson‘s late-race speeding penalty on pit road helped enable winless Denny Hamlin to keep his lead in the Cup regular season standings for another week.

DRIVER POINTS: Cup regular season standings after Atlanta

Hamlin, who finished 13th on Sunday, now leads the standings by 10 points over Larson (836-826). Larson had to settle for 18th on Sunday following his penalty.

Kyle Busch (739 points) moved past William Byron (733 points) for third in the standings. Byron is now fourth. Reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott (704 points) overtook Joey Logano (700 points) for fifth.

Read More About NASCAR

What drivers said at Atlanta Kurt Busch wins battle of brothers at Atlanta What matters at Atlanta: Reckoning with high tire wear

Atlanta Cup race results, driver points originally appeared on NBCSports.com