Atlanta at Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 12

Atlanta at Carolina How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 12

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Atlanta (5-7), Carolina (5-7)

Atlanta at Carolina Game Preview

Why Atlanta Will Win

Carolina has a turnover problem.

Cam Newton helps the Christian McCaffrey-less running game, but the passing attack has taken a hit – Carolina hasn’t hit 200 passing yards in any of the last eight games – but the real problem is with the mistakes.

The Panthers have given it up eight times over the last four games and 18 times in the last nine.

Atlanta needs the help.

It only got one takeaway in the 19-13 loss in the first meeting on Halloween, but the situation has changed with Newton now under center. Load up against the run, and have a shot. but …

Why Carolina Will Win

Atlanta’s passing game has gone bye-bye.

Matt Ryan came up with a few yards late against Tampa Bay, but they didn’t mean much.

The running game will try pounding away a bit – Carolina’s run defense is gettable – but it’s not strong enough to matter. Ryan has to be great, the Atlanta offense has to find some more downfield pop, and it’s just not there.

The Falcons only gained 213 yards of total offense in the first meeting, and it’s not going to be easy to crank up a whole lot more than that against a Panther D that doesn’t allow downfield plays.

What’s Going To Happen

Atlanta just doesn’t have the offense.

Carolina might be a bit of a mess, but it’s had a week off and should crank up enough defensive production to force Newton and the offense to not have to take any big chances.

The Panthers won’t turn over the ball enough to give the Falcons the breaks they’ll need.

Atlanta at Carolina Prediction, Line

Carolina 23, Atlanta 17

Line: Carolina -2.5, o/u: 41.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady”

1: “Sing 2”

