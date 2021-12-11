Atlanta at Carolina Prediction, Game Preview
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Atlanta at Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 12
Atlanta at Carolina How To Watch
Date: Sunday, December 12
Game Time: 1:00 ET
Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
How To Watch: FOX
Record: Atlanta (5-7), Carolina (5-7)
– Sign up and live stream sports on ESPN+
– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now
– All of the CFN NFL Predictions
Atlanta at Carolina Game Preview
Why Atlanta Will Win
Carolina has a turnover problem.
Cam Newton helps the Christian McCaffrey-less running game, but the passing attack has taken a hit – Carolina hasn’t hit 200 passing yards in any of the last eight games – but the real problem is with the mistakes.
The Panthers have given it up eight times over the last four games and 18 times in the last nine.
Atlanta needs the help.
It only got one takeaway in the 19-13 loss in the first meeting on Halloween, but the situation has changed with Newton now under center. Load up against the run, and have a shot. but …
– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 14
Why Carolina Will Win
Atlanta’s passing game has gone bye-bye.
Matt Ryan came up with a few yards late against Tampa Bay, but they didn’t mean much.
The running game will try pounding away a bit – Carolina’s run defense is gettable – but it’s not strong enough to matter. Ryan has to be great, the Atlanta offense has to find some more downfield pop, and it’s just not there.
The Falcons only gained 213 yards of total offense in the first meeting, and it’s not going to be easy to crank up a whole lot more than that against a Panther D that doesn’t allow downfield plays.
– NFL Week 14 Schedules, Predictions
What’s Going To Happen
Atlanta just doesn’t have the offense.
Carolina might be a bit of a mess, but it’s had a week off and should crank up enough defensive production to force Newton and the offense to not have to take any big chances.
The Panthers won’t turn over the ball enough to give the Falcons the breaks they’ll need.
– College Football Expert Bowl Picks
Atlanta at Carolina Prediction, Line
Carolina 23, Atlanta 17
Line: Carolina -2.5, o/u: 41.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Must See Rating: 2
5: “Man in the Arena: Tom Brady”
1: “Sing 2”