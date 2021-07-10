Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. carted off after apparent injury

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was carted off the field during Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins with an apparent injury after jumping for a fly ball at the warning track.

The ball hit by Jazz Chisholm went off the glove of a leaping Acuña in right field, who landed awkwardly on his right leg and immediately fell to the ground, unable to get back up as it went for an inside-the-park home run.

Acuña tried to walk off under his own power but only was able to take a few steps led by the Braves' medical staffers, ultimately needing a cart to exit the field.

Acuña has 24 home runs, 52 RBI and 17 steals with a .990 OPS in 82 games for the Braves, who entered Saturday in second place in the NL East. He was voted to start in Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game in Denver.

Ronald Acuña Jr. has left the game with an apparent knee injury after attempting an outfield catch. pic.twitter.com/tIbuyXOQUd — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 10, 2021

Ronald Acuña Jr. has to be carted off the field after suffering an injury to his right knee or leg. pic.twitter.com/mXrjIBAs6V — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) July 10, 2021

