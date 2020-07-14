Atlanta Braves roster and schedule for 2020

The 2020 season is now a 60-game dash, starting on July 23 and ending, hopefully, with a full-size postseason in October. Between now and the start of the season, we’ll be giving quick capsule previews of each team, reminding you of where things stood back in Spring Training and where they stand now as we embark on what is sure to be the strangest season in baseball history. First up: The Atlanta Braves roster and schedule:

BRAVES ROSTER (projected)

When the season opens on July 23-24, teams can sport rosters of up to 30 players, with a minimum of 25. Two weeks later, rosters must be reduced to 28 and then, two weeks after that, they must be reduced to 26. Teams will be permitted to add a 27th player for doubleheaders.

In light of that, there is a great degree of latitude for which specific players will break summer camp. For now, though, here are who we expect to be on the Braves roster to begin the season:

Catchers:

Travis d'Arnaud

Tyler Flowers

Infielders:

Freddie Freeman

Ozzie Albies

Dansby Swanson

Austin Riley

Adeiny Hechavarría

Johan Camargo

Outfielders:

Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ender Inciarte

Marcell Ozuna

Yasiel Puig

Adam Duvall

Starters:

Mike Soroka

Max Fried

Mike Foltynewicz

Cole Hamels

Sean Newcomb

Josh Tomlin

Relievers:

Mark Melancon

Shane Greene

Will Smith

Luke Jackson

Chris Martin

Darren O'Day

Grant Dayton

Touki Toussaint

BREAKDOWN:

With the exception of outfielder Nick Markakis and third baseman Josh Donaldson, the Braves are bringing back largely the same roster that won 97 games and the NL East title last season. Markakis elected not to play while Donaldson signed with the Twins in free agency. First baseman Freddie Freeman is also a question mark as he battled COVID-19 and it was a harrowing experience, enough to influence Markakis to sit out the season. The Braves replaced Markakis on Tuesday by signing free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig.

The Braves’ offense will be reliant first and foremost on center fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. He followed up his Rookie of the Year campaign in 2018 by smacking 41 homers and stealing an NL-best 37 bases last season, finishing fifth in NL MVP Award balloting. He is only 22 years old but has already proven himself capable of carrying a team on his back. And that might be what the Braves need him to do. Ozzie Albies will be second in command, looking to build on his 2019 in which he racked up 43 doubles, 24 homers, and 15 stolen bases. The Braves would love it if Dansby Swanson or Austin Riley break out or Puig has a 2014-esque season as well.

Pitching-wise, the Braves are solid. Mike Soroka was quietly dominant last season, going 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA and 142 punchouts over 174 2/3 innings, finishing second in Rookie of the Year Award voting. The 22-year-old will lead a staff that includes veterans Mike Foltynewicz and Cole Hamels, as well as Max Fried and an as yet unknown No. 5, currently between Sean Newcomb and Josh Tomlin. Hamels is currently battling a triceps injury, so his status is up in the air.

The back of the Braves’ bullpen may be the team’s biggest weakness. It lacks the star power that other contenders have, but the Braves hope their experience will more than make up for it. Melancon is entering his 12th season and will get the first crack at regular save opportunities. He’ll be backed by Shane Greene and Will Smith while Chris Martin, Luke Jackson, Darren O’Day, and Grant Dayton help bridge the gap to the eighth and ninth innings.

In such a short season where variance will have much more of an impact than usual, it’s tough to definitively declare favorites. That’s even more true in the highly competitive NL East, where the defending champion Nationals, Mets, and Phillies are all expected to be competitive. Even the Marlins could surprise some people. What can be definitively said is this: the 2020 season will be interesting.

BRAVES SCHEDULE:

Every team will play 60 games. Teams will be playing 40 games against their own division rivals and 20 interleague games against the corresponding geographic division from the other league. Six of the 20 interleague games will be “rivalry” games.

July 24-26: @ Mets

July 27-28: @ Rays

July 29-30: vs. Rays

July 31-August 3: vs. Mets

August 4-6: vs. Blue Jays

August 7-10: @ Phillies

August 11-12: @ Yankees

August 14-16: @ Marlins

August 17-19: vs. Nationals

August 21-23: vs. Phillies

August 25-26: vs. Yankees

August 28-30: @ Phillies

August 31-September 2: @ Red Sox

September 4-6: vs. Nationals

September 7-9: vs. Marlins

September 10-13: @ Nationals

September 14-16: @ Orioles

September 18-20: @ Mets

September 21-24: vs. Marlins

September 25-27: vs. Red Sox

The entire Braves schedule can be seen here.

