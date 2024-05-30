Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. speaks out about torn ACL

ATLANTA - Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. gave an update Thursday afternoon on the injury that has put him out for the season.

The baseball player tore his left ACL during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 26.

Acuña, 26, opened the game with a double to right-center field against Martín Pérez. With Marcell Ozuna at the plate, Acuña started toward third on a stolen base attempt and his left knee gave way. The reigning NL MVP remained down for several minutes while being treated, pointing at his left leg before walking off under his own power.

The Braves’ initial diagnosis was left knee soreness. He was seen wearing a brace in the Braves' clubhouse after the game and was claiming that the injury was not that severe. But the team announced Sunday night that an MRI showed a complete ACL tear that would require season-ending surgery.

This is Acuña's second ACL tear in three years. He remarked during the press conference that the last time he tore his ACL, the Braves won the World Series. He also said that it is another opportunity for him to come back and win another MVP.

Acuña said that it has been easier for him to process what happened this go around since he has been through it before, but he was still surprised that he tore his ACL.

Acuña admitted during the press conference that he was anxious and antsy to return to the field after the first ACL injury. He says that he will be more patient this time and will wait for the team to tell him when he is ready. The outfielder and reigning National League MVP said that he is hopeful that the surgery and rehab goes well and everything goes according to plan.

Acuña also said he has received so many messages of support that it has been difficult for him to reply to them all because he breaks down whenever he starts reading the messages.

"The amount of support has been incredible ... All that support finds me crying at home by myself because I feel like I'm the one abandoning the team, I'm the one letting everyone down."

It took Acuña approximately 9 months to recover from the ACL tear the first time in 2021, according to FOX Sports. The player struggled initially when he returned and his batting average declined in his first post-op year. But, he was much improved one year after the surgery.

Despite a lengthy recovery period, the rate of return for baseball players who have undergone an ACL reconstruction following a tear is very high.

Acuña was hitting for a .250 average with four home runs and 15 RBIs in 49 games during the 2024 MLB season.

Acuña is scheduled to have surgery next Tuesday in Los Angeles. He will stay there for at least a month or a month and a half before coming back to Atlanta to support his teammates.

FOX Sports contributed to this story.