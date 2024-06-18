Atlanta Braves players make leukemia survivor’s wish come true

Atlanta Braves players made a teen’s wish come true Monday.

The Atlanta Braves partnered with Make-A-Wish to grant Stephen Grayson’s wish to meet his favorite players.

According to the Braves, Grayson, 17, is a leukemia survivor from Lauderdale, Mississippi and has always wanted to meet his favorite team.

Grayson’s favorite players Matt Olson and Austin Riley met him and his family at Truist Park before the game.

The Grayson family were then led on a tour of the clubhouse where they met the other players.

Players signed Grayson’s Atlanta Braves jersey and posed for photos.

Then the family joined the team on the field where Grayson tossed the ball with Riley and got to watch batting practice.

The Grayson family then enjoyed watching the Braves defeat the Detroit Tigers 2-1.

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 17: against the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park on June 17, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images)

ATLANTA GA - June 17th: before the game against the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park on Monday June 17th, 2024. (Photo by Lyndon Terrell for the Atlanta Braves)

ATLANTA GA - June 17th: before the game against the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park on Monday June 17th, 2024. (Photo by Lyndon Terrell for the Atlanta Braves)

ATLANTA GA - June 17th: before the game against the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park on Monday June 17th, 2024. (Photo by Lyndon Terrell for the Atlanta Braves)

ATLANTA GA - June 17th: before the game against the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park on Monday June 17th, 2024. (Photo by Lyndon Terrell for the Atlanta Braves)

ATLANTA GA - June 17th: before the game against the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park on Monday June 17th, 2024. (Photo by Lyndon Terrell for the Atlanta Braves)

ATLANTA GA - June 17th: before the game against the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park on Monday June 17th, 2024. (Photo by Lyndon Terrell for the Atlanta Braves)

