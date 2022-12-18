Nick Tarburton will play in Rose Bowl before jumping to NFL

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland instructed federal prosecutors on Friday to end disparities in the way they charge offenses involving crack cocaine and powder cocaine. The change, outlined in a pair of internal memos released by the Justice Department on Friday, is a win for criminal justice reform advocates, who point out that the current sentencing regime has led to the disproportionate incarceration of Black Americans since the policy was adopted nearly 40 years ago. Some lawmakers and congressional aides warned, however, that the memo could complicate ongoing legislative efforts to address the issue.