Atlanta Braves call up pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach

A former Nebraska pitcher has been called up to the major leagues. The Atlanta Braves have promoted Spencer Schwellenbach.

Schwellenbach played for Nebraska from 2019 to 2021. In 2021, he was the Big Ten Player of the Year and the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year.

That season, he hit .284 with a .403 on-base percentage, six home runs, and 40 RBIs. He posted a 3-1 record, ten saves, and a 0.57 ERA in 18 appearances.

The Braves took the Michigan native with the 59th overall pick in the second round. He missed the 2022 season while recovering from Tommy John Surgery.

Schwellenbach is 4-1 with a 1.80 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 45 innings. He made six starts in High-A ball before being promoted to Double-A Mississippi.

Schwellenbach is scheduled to start Atlanta’s game onainst the Washington Nationals. on WednesdayFirst pitch is scheduled for 6:20 p.m.

Schwelly is headed to the show.@Braves are calling up the former Husker to start in tomorrow's game vs. Nationals. 🫡 @spencerschwell | #ProBigRed pic.twitter.com/LPOosNKhGK — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) May 28, 2024

