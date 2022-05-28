Atlanta Braves call up No. 1 prospect, Stockbridge graduate for MLB debut
Three years ago, Michael Harris II graduated from Stockbridge High School.
Today, Harris will make his Major League Baseball debut for his hometown team.
The Atlanta Braves officially called up their top prospect Harris. He is expected to start in the outfield against the Miami Marlins Saturday and will wear No. 23.
Beyond Blessed🙏🏾 Let’s Eat 😈 #ForTheA https://t.co/Q1OnrIlx1G
— Michael Harris II (@MoneyyyMikeee) May 28, 2022
The Braves drafted Harris out of high school with No. 98 pick of the 2019 MLB draft.
Instead of playing college baseball, he started his pro career with the Gulf Coast Braves and Rome Braves. He quickly impressed in his first year and the Braves invited Harris to spring training in 2021 and 2022.
Harris started this year in Double A with the Mississippi Braves.
So far this year, the outfielder has a .305 batting average with 53 hits, 33 RBIs and 23 extra base hits. The outfielder has dazzled with his speed and on defense with diving catches like this.
WHAT A CATCH 😱 Michael Harris (@MoneyyyMikeee)!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/lwqmmfPjbg
— Mississippi Braves (@mbraves) May 19, 2022
The Braves have a knack for signing and promoting local talent.
Along with Harris, current Braves Dansby Swanson, Matt Olson, Colin McHugh and Will Smith are also from metro Atlanta.
