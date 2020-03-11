Atlanta 101: TV times, Goodyear tires, key stats and more

NASCAR Cup Series racing returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway this Sunday for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (2 p.m. ET on FOX/FOX Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Get up to speed on much-needed information as we explain how to watch the race, who to watch out for and much more ahead of this weekend‘s event at Atlanta.

TRACK DETAILS

Atlanta Motor Speedway, formerly known as Atlanta International Raceway, is a 1.54-mile intermediate quad-oval located just south of the city in Hampton, Georgia. Since the track‘s completion and inauguration in 1960, Atlanta Motor Speedway has hosted 112 Cup Series races.

With a 2,332-foot frontstretch and an 1,800-foot backstretch, each quarter-mile turn is banked at 24 degrees. The asphalt surface is the third-oldest on the circuit, last repaved in 1997. Only Dover (1995) and Auto Club (1996) have gone longer without being repaved.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Fireball Roberts took home the first-ever Cup Series checkered flag at Atlanta Motorspeedway, known then as Atlanta International Raceway, on July 21, 1960.

STAGE LENGTHS

Stage 1 is set to end on Lap 105, Stage 2 on Lap 210 and the Final Stage on Lap 325.

RULES PACKAGE

As racing shifts back to the 2020 intermediate track package, Cup Series cars will feature a 550 horsepower tapered spacer engine with aero ducts (an adjustment made after the 2019 Atlanta race), an eight- by 61-inch rear spoiler and a front splitter with a two-inch overhang.

GOODYEAR TIRES

An abrasive track means more tires. Cup Series teams will be allowed three sets of Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials for practice, one set for qualifying and 13 sets for the race (12 new race sets, plus one transferred from practice or qualifying). As one of the oldest and most worn tracks on the premier series circuit, tire management will be essential in maintaining track position and having enough momentum to have a strong finish in the final stage.

“Tires are always something teams and fans think about when NASCAR makes its annual stop at Atlanta Motor Speedway,” Greg Stucker, Goodyear‘s director of racing, said in a release. “With the abrasive track surface, tires are an important part of the race. Tire management often comes into play as those drivers that are easier on their tires early in a run will profit from that later on. Teams will opt for four tires on every stop, even after just a handful of laps if the opportunity presents itself. That also draws in the team aspect of our sport as the pit crews will be very busy with 13 sets of tires for the race.”

KEY STATS

— Kevin Harvick led the most laps in five consecutive races at Atlanta Motor Speedway (2014-18), placing him in a tie with David Pearson for the longest streak of all-time.

— Six drivers have won 56 of the last 67 races at 1.5-mile tracks: Martin Truex Jr. (12), Kevin Harvick (10), Jimmie Johnson (10), Brad Keselowski (nine), Kyle Busch (eight) and Joey Logano (seven).

— Seven different drivers have won the last seven races on 1.5-mile tracks. Alex Bowman (Chicago-2019), Kurt Busch (Kentucky-2019), Martin Truex Jr. (Las Vegas playoff race-2019), Denny Hamlin (Kansas playoff race-2019), Kevin Harvick (Texas playoff race-2019), Kyle Busch (Homestead playoff race-2019) and Joey Logano (Las Vegas-2020).

— Bill Elliott is the only Georgia-born driver to win a race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with five career Cup Series wins at the track. After Chase Elliott‘s four trips to Atlanta, he holds the best average finish among all active drivers at the track at 10.5.

— Hendrick Motorsports and Wood Brothers Racing are tied for the most drivers to win for their respective organization at Atlanta. Jimmie Johnson is the most recent winner of the group, last taking home the checkered flag during his 2016 title campaign for Hendrick.

Source: Racing Insights



LIVE COVERAGE

Tune in to television coverage from Atlanta Motor Speedway on FS1 and the FOX Sports App starting at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday — then switch over to FOX for the remainder of pre-race and in-race action. For complete radio coverage, listen in to PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on-air at 1 p.m.

For a more interactive experience, head over to NASCAR.com or the NASCAR app to check out an enhanced Race Center, live Lap-by-Lap coverage, the customizable live leaderboard with Scanner, and the return of Drive (featuring in-car cameras). Be sure to set your lineup in Fantasy Live and make your picks in the NASCAR Finish Line App!

Special this week: Watch a live stream of Friday’s first Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series practice on NASCAR.com at 1:35 p.m. ET.

2019 RACE WINNER

Brad Keselowski powered his No. 2 Team Penske Ford to Victory Lane in last season‘s trip to Atlanta, marking his second win in the last three races at the track. Keselowski‘s late-race charge resulted in 33 laps led and a tight .218 second margin of victory over Martin Truex Jr.

ACTIVE ATLANTA WINNERS

Jimmie Johnson (five); Kurt Busch (three); Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch (two); Denny Hamlin (one).