Atlanta 101: Car configurations, track time, history, odds & more

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the East Coast to a brand-new version of Atlanta Motor Speedway.

As part of a repave, the 1.5-mile oval was also reconfigured with higher banking.

Learn all about the new track details, car configurations, odds and much more ahead of Sunday‘s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (3 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

NEW LOOK, NEW RULES

Atlanta‘s facelift features a widened front straightaway and a significant increase in banking, moving from 24 degrees to 28 degrees and becoming the steepest-banked intermediate track on the schedule. The widened frontstretch, though, is coupled with tighter turns as the width shrinks from 55 feet to 40 feet.

The high banks make for higher speeds, so NASCAR will implement many similar elements from its superspeedway configurations. Cars will be outfitted in the same 510-horsepower, 7-inch spoiler configuration utilized at both Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

Additionally, all racing and qualifying must be done within the inside painted line. The boundary will be enforced throughout the weekend, so no passes will be permitted beneath the line. The choose rule will also be in effect throughout the race, so look for strategy to play out there.

LOGGING LAPS

Atlanta is an “expanded weekend” so all Cup Series teams will be able to participate in one 50-minute practice session on Friday afternoon. Instead of heading out in separate groups, all entrants will participate in the weekend‘s lone warm-up.

On Saturday, cars will return to the track for single-lap, single-car qualifying in Group A and Group B, with group designation calculated by a performance-based metric. The five fastest drivers in each group will advance to the second round of qualifying to compete for the pole position.

ATLANTA HISTORY

— Atlanta Motor Speedway took shape in 1960, later than scheduled thanks to poor weather that delayed construction in 1959.

— Weather has long been a factor at the track, including a 1993 snowstorm and Tropical Storm Lee in 2011 that pushed the September race back to Tuesday.

— Speedway Motorsports acquired the track in 1990 as a symmetrical 1.5-mile oval. In 1997, the track was repaved and reconfigured into a 1.54-mile quad oval, featuring a dogleg on the front stretch, which was previously used as the facility‘s back straightaway.

— The season finale was scheduled at Atlanta from 1986-2001, although the 2001 fall race became the year‘s penultimate race following New Hampshire‘s postponement.

— This season‘s renovations mark the track‘s first repave since 1997 and also tightened the corner width from 55 feet to 40 feet.

GOODYEAR TIRES

In recent years, one of Goodyear‘s most daunting challenges stemmed from Atlanta‘s aged and abrasive surface. Its recent repave creates a new task for Goodyear.

“Atlanta has always been a major challenge from a tire standpoint, but the reason for that challenge has changed dramatically since our last race there,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear‘s director of racing. “Last season, Atlanta was the most worn surface on the circuit, aggressively wearing tires and calling for four-tire stops at every opportunity. Now that the track has been repaved in the off-season, the challenge has shifted to that of a smooth surface that will not naturally wear tires much at all. Tire wear is a positive in racing because as the tire wears, it sheds rubber. This helps to dissipate the heat generated from the high level of grip and speed, keeping the tire at a more optimal performance level. The tread compounds for Atlanta have been formulated to operate in these low-wear conditions.”

ATLANTA STORY LINES

— Then driving a Chevrolet, Kurt Busch‘s win in July 2021 ended Ford‘s five-win streak at Atlanta.

— Eight of the last nine Atlanta winners picked up their first victory of the season.

— Kurt Busch became the only Stage 2 winner at Atlanta to also win the race. Kevin Harvick (2018) is the only Stage 1 winner to do so.

— Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick are the only drivers to appear in the series‘ top 10 for average finishes at both 1.5-mile tracks and superspeedways.

— Chase Briscoe became the 10th consecutive driver under the age of 30 to win a Cup race, the longest streak in NASCAR history.

— Chase Elliott is winless in the last 20 races, his longest winless streak since scoring his first career win. He has led 861 laps and finished second three times in that stretch.

— The laps-led leader in a race has yet to go to Victory Lane in 2022.

— Only four drivers have finished inside the top 20 in each of the first four races: Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola, Kyle Busch and Ty Dillon.

WHERE‘S YOUR MONEY GOING?

Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson opened at 9-1 favorites, according to BetMGM, but not all odds are created equally in this case.

While there are no guarantees in racing, Blaney is the obvious pick this weekend. The Team Penske driver has one win (March 2021) and three top fives in his last three starts at Atlanta, and if Sunday‘s race plays out like a superspeedway, he‘s got you covered there too with three superspeedway victories to his name. Expect the No. 12 Ford out front.

At 12-1 odds, also give Kyle Busch a look. Busch hasn‘t won at Atlanta since 2013 but consider this — his two Atlanta victories came in the newest generation of car‘s first race around the 1.5-miler. The two-time series champion won the 2008 Atlanta debut of the Car of Tomorrow and backed it up five years later by winning the first Gen 6 event at Atlanta. No, he hasn‘t won a superspeedway race since winning both Daytona and Talladega in 2008, but perhaps the new layout provides another quirky first for Kyle Busch.

