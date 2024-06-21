Atlético Madrid star suffers Euro 2024 injury setback

A veteran member of the first-team ranks at La Liga giants Atlético Madrid has this week been dealt a fresh blow on the fitness front.

The player in question? Axel Witsel.

Defender/midfielder Witsel is currently away on international duty, with the Belgian squad at Euro 2024.

The 35-year-old, however, played no part in the Red Devils’ group stage opener against Slovakia, owing to an adductor injury picked up in the buildup to the tournament.

And Witsel’s absence was felt, en route to an alarming 1-0 defeat for the Belgians in Frankfurt.

Recent days had seen it suggested that the former Borussia Dortmund man had taken strides forward in his recovery, therefore expected to be available for selection when his country return to action against Romania on Saturday night.

Speaking to the media in his latest pre-match press conference, the subject of Witsel’s status for tomorrow’s outing was in turn put to Belgium boss Domenico Tedesco.

In a blow for the Red Devils, however, their side’s headmaster appeared to rule the Atlético star out.

“Once again he has problems in the same area,” Tedesco explained, as cited by Mundo Deportivo.

Conor Laird | GSFN