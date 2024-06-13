Atlético Madrid star signs contract extension

La Liga giants Atlético Madrid have on Thursday announced a contract extension for a headline member of the club’s first-team ranks.

The player in question? Axel Witsel.

Belgian international Witsel, for his part, continued to play a central role in the XI of boss Diego Simeone this past season.

Converted into a makeshift central defender, the 35-year-old proved himself one of Atlético’s most consistent performers, across what, all told, marked a difficult campaign.

All competitions taken into account, Witsel racked up a hefty 50 appearances, 44 of which came from the off.

Ahead of the expiration of his contract terms with the club this summer, it had therefore come as little surprise to see reports spread in the media of late, pointing towards the brass at the Wanda Metropolitano working towards an agreement on an extension for Witsel.

And, as alluded to above, on Thursday, precisely as much has been confirmed.

In a statement across the club’s website and social media platforms, Atléti announced that:

‘Axel Witsel and Atlético de Madrid have reached an agreement to renew the player until June 30, 2025.’

Conor Laird | GSFN