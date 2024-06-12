Atlético Madrid star agrees move to Turkey

A departing member of the defensive ranks at La Liga outfit Atlético Madrid has agreed to the terms of a move to Turkey.

That’s according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, who points towards Gabriel Paulista as the player in question.

Stopper Gabriel, for his part, put pen to paper on a short-term deal with Atlético during the January transfer window.

After coming to an agreement on the termination of his contract with La Liga rivals Valencia, the former Arsenal star was snapped up by Diego Simeone’s side, on terms through the summer.

Gabriel, though, went on to manage just a handful of appearances in the colours of Atlético, with the brass at the Wanda Metropolitano having in turn come to the decision not to offer up an extension to his contract.

The 33-year-old, as a result, was for a brief moment looking set to be left without a club for next season.

As alluded to above, however, this will in fact not prove to be the case.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Gabriel has agreed to take his talents to Turkey for the 2024/25 campaign, having reached an accord with Süper Lig giants Besiktas.

The Brazilian has already been pencilled in for a medical in Istanbul, expected to earn a sum in the region of €2 million-per-season with his new employers.

🚨⚪️⚫️ Besiktas have sealed deal to sign Gabriel Paulista from Atlético Madrid, done and set to be completed.



Salary over €2m and medical booked for the defender. pic.twitter.com/PRIe3wGhMF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN